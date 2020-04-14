The global industrial automation control market accounted to US$ 158.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 324.6 Bn by 2027.



Europe is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor in the industrial automation control market for the current year as well as throughout the forecast period. Developed markets including China, US and Japan has higher penetration however, there is still a lot of opportunity available for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed markets. The prospective for further installations is remarkable in many of these countries, particularly in non-automotive industry, but also in automotive industries in developing markets.

The industrial automation control experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for industrial automation control comprises of some well-established players across the globe. Since last decade, the demand in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

The major companies offering industrial automation control to different industries include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh, and Beckhoff among others.

Therefore, utilization of industrial automation plays a significant role to lower operational costs and maximizing productivity. In discrete manufacturing, production of a product is done sequentially by the craftsman. Discrete manufacturing is based on some production orders which keeps on changing depending upon orders. Discrete manufacturers’ produces finish goods such as nuts, screws, handles, and other which is further used for manufacturing or it can be taken apart. For instance, The Saudi Arabia Government is strategically focusing on the development of robotics sectors across various industries. The government has laid an enhanced focus on the development of robotics to meet the country’s plan for building an innovative and strong economy as per the VISION 2030. Such initiatives taken by the government would help the companies to widen the scope in the industrial automation control market.

Use of automation is gaining high momentum in both process and discrete industries, depending upon the usage of advanced technologies. Both the sector uses different technologies, solutions, and component to ensure proper implementation of industrial automation. Solutions such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, and plant asset management as well as Cybersecurity holds a distinct position in facilitating ease in the manufacturing process. Technologies such as condition monitoring, IIoT, AI, big data analytics, virtual reality, and augmented reality helps to have access over real-time data required at the time of precision decision making. Machine vision, sensor, HMI, control valves, control devices, industrial robots, industrial PC, field instruments, and many other components are used to go ahead with manufacturing operations. In discrete industries, it produces distinct products which use bills of materials and routings to define lead times and costs. These industries need end-to-end manufacturing for the production and delivery of final products.

