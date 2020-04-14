The global flight tracking system market accounted to US$ 342.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 549.7 Mn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic flight tracking system market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Significant investments in the aerospace sector by Governments in the developed nations of US and Canada, is expected to fuel flight tracking system market in this region.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002710/

Some of the key players included in the flight system tracking market are Honeywell International Inc., Aireon LLC, Rockwell Collins, Garmin International Inc., Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Spider Tracks Limited, Sky Trac Systems Ltd., and Blue Sky Network, among others.

The global aerospace and defense industry in 2018 had recuperated and experienced a noteworthy year in terms of strengthening passenger travel demand, and rising worldwide military expenditures. For the coming years the industry is expected to continue to experience the growth trajectory led by commercial aerospace production and robust defense spending. For the commercial sector the all-time high aircraft order backlog owing to the increasing demand for fuel efficient, and next generation aircrafts is anticipate to rise with surge in oil prices. With the aircraft backlog at its peak, manufacturers are expected to ramp up production rates, hence, driving growth in the sector. However, manufacturers could experience supply chain interruptions as some suppliers may struggle to increase production to keep up with the growing backlog. In the defense sector, heightened global tensions and geopolitical risks, recovery in the US defense budget, and higher defense spending by other major regional powers such as China, India, and Japan are expected to drive global defense sector growth in 2019 and beyond.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE00002710/

Recently in January 2019, Aviation Communications & Surveillance Systems, LLC (ACSS) announced the delivery of 10,000th production of its NXY mode-S transponder family. This in response has resulted in directives from the EASA and FAA to mandate the implementation of ADS-B to the aircrafts. The directive was the result of capabilities provided by ACSS, which is a joint venture between Thales and L3. The company offers products that facilitate the commercial, business and military aircrafts with the capability to operate in ADS-B airspace. Having achieve the benchmark of 10,000th NXT unit the market is projected to witness new aircrafts equipped with ADS-B out by early 2020.

Until now the FAA and DoD have been more focused upon equipping the military aircrafts with the ADS-B Out technology, whereas the GAO continues to raise concerns regarding the mitigation of security risks. This uncertainty with respect to the technology in the military has created a challenging situation for the companies catering to military fields. However as the January 2021 amendment affirms its implementation the demand for Flight Tracking systems is likely to continue its trajectory in during the forecast period.

The global flight tracking system market by system was led by ADS-B segment. The other systems for flight tracking market include FANS, ACARS, and PFTS. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is among the advance surveillance technology available that is used for tracking aircraft. As per the technology the aircraft defines its own position through satellite navigation and broadcasts position reports within fixed intervals.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002710/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the flight tracking system market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]