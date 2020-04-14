Water electrolysis machines are bifurcated into three types: proton exchange membrane (PEM), alkaline water electrolysis, and solid oxide electrolyte (SOE). Increasing demand for carbon-free source of energy is likely to boost the demand for water electrolysis machine across the globe during the forecast period. The global water electrolysis machine market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for water electrolysis from several industries such as chemicals, petroleum, and power generation.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AREVA H2Gen, ErreDue s.p.a., Hydrogenics Corporation, Linde AG, Peak Scientific, ProtonOnsite, Siemens AG, Teledyne Energy Systems Inc., ThyssenKrupp AG

The global water electrolysis machine market is segmented on the basis of product type and industry. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as proton exchange membrane (PEM), alkaline water electrolysis, solid oxide electrolyte (SOE). On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as chemical, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, power plants, electronics and semiconductors, steel plant, and others.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

