A probe card is an interface, which is used to perform wafer (a thin slice of semiconductor) test for a semiconductor wafer, such as crystalline silicon. The probe card delivers an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer. The primary parts in a probe card are printed circuit board (PCB) and some forms of contact elements. The semiconductor industry is trying to shrink the size of the devices and instruments; this further leads to change in sizes and shapes of an electronic device, and thus advanced testing technology and devices are needed; this factor is anticipated to accelerate the probe card market during the forecast period.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Feinmetall GMBH, Formfactor Inc., Fujitsu, Japan Electronic Materials Corp, Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corporation, Nidec SV Probe PTE. Ltd., SV Probe PTE. Ltd., Technoprobe SPA

The increasing use of semiconductors in automobiles drive an increased need for safe, reliable, and higher operating ranges probe cards, this factor is drivin. g the growth of the probe card market. However, constant test failures at the time of probe card usage are the major factor that may restrain the growth of the probe card market. Furthermore, the growing demand for smartphones, wearable, and Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to boost the growth of the probe card market.

The global probe card market is segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing technology and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as advanced probe card and standard probe card. On the basis of manufacturing technology, the market is segmented as MEMS, cantilever, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as foundry and logic, DRAM, flash, and others.

Probe Card Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

