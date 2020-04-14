Global Electroshock Weapon Market – Scope of the Report

An electroshock weapon is a devastating weapon that is utilized for disrupting superficial muscle functions of a person by persuading an electric shock. A conductive energy device is a kind of electroshock weapon which fires projectiles that manage the shock through a thin, flexible wire. Other electroshock weapons such as electroshock belts, stun batons, and stun guns, induce an electric shock by direct contact.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Axon, Computer Planet., March Group Ltd., OBERON-ALPHA, O-MEGA STUN GUNS, Sang Min International Co. Ltd, SHYH SING ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

The increase in demand for crowd control weapons is the major factor driving electroshock weapon market growth. However, strict government regulations and concerns regarding the environment are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the electroshock weapon market. Additionally, an increase in military expenditure by developing countries is also anticipated to driving the global electroshock weapons market.

The global electroshock weapon market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as direct contact weapons, direct energy weapons. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as military, law enforcement.

Electroshock Weapon Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

