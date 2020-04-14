Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Flashlight Torch Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Flashlight Torch Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Flashlight Torch Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Flashlight Torch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flashlight Torch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flashlight Torch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flashlight Torch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Flashlight Torch market include _Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, Guangdong DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nitecore, Streamlight, ThruNite, Klarus, Fenix, GP Batteries, SupFire, Warsun, PHILIPS

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Flashlight Torch industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Flashlight Torch manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Flashlight Torch industry.

Global Flashlight Torch Market Segment By Type:

Rechargeable, Battery Replaceable

Global Flashlight Torch Market Segment By Applications:

Outdoor & Camping, Industrial, Law Enforcement, Military, Household, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Flashlight Torch Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Flashlight Torch market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Flashlight Torch market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Flashlight Torch Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Flashlight Torch Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Rechargeable

1.3.3 Battery Replaceable

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Outdoor & Camping

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Law Enforcement

1.4.5 Military

1.4.6 Household

1.4.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Flashlight Torch Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Flashlight Torch Industry

1.6.1.1 Flashlight Torch Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Flashlight Torch Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Flashlight Torch Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flashlight Torch Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Flashlight Torch Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Flashlight Torch Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Flashlight Torch Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Flashlight Torch Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Flashlight Torch Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Flashlight Torch Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Flashlight Torch Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Flashlight Torch Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Flashlight Torch Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Flashlight Torch Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Flashlight Torch Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flashlight Torch Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Flashlight Torch Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Flashlight Torch Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Flashlight Torch Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flashlight Torch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flashlight Torch as of 2019)

3.4 Global Flashlight Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flashlight Torch Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flashlight Torch Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flashlight Torch Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Flashlight Torch Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flashlight Torch Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Flashlight Torch Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Flashlight Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flashlight Torch Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flashlight Torch Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Flashlight Torch Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Flashlight Torch Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Flashlight Torch Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Flashlight Torch Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Flashlight Torch Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Flashlight Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Flashlight Torch Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Flashlight Torch Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Flashlight Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Flashlight Torch Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Flashlight Torch Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Flashlight Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Flashlight Torch Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Flashlight Torch Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Flashlight Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Flashlight Torch Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Flashlight Torch Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Flashlight Torch Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Flashlight Torch Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Flashlight Torch Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Flashlight Torch Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Flashlight Torch Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Flashlight Torch Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Flashlight Torch Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Flashlight Torch Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Flashlight Torch Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Flashlight Torch Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Flashlight Torch Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Maglite

8.1.1 Maglite Corporation Information

8.1.2 Maglite Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Maglite Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.1.5 Maglite SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Maglite Recent Developments

8.2 Kang Mingsheng

8.2.1 Kang Mingsheng Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kang Mingsheng Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.2.5 Kang Mingsheng SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Kang Mingsheng Recent Developments

8.3 Energizer

8.3.1 Energizer Corporation Information

8.3.2 Energizer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Energizer Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.3.5 Energizer SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Energizer Recent Developments

8.4 Ledlenser

8.4.1 Ledlenser Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ledlenser Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Ledlenser Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.4.5 Ledlenser SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Ledlenser Recent Developments

8.5 KENNEDE

8.5.1 KENNEDE Corporation Information

8.5.2 KENNEDE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 KENNEDE Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.5.5 KENNEDE SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 KENNEDE Recent Developments

8.6 Guangdong DP Lighting

8.6.1 Guangdong DP Lighting Corporation Information

8.6.2 Guangdong DP Lighting Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Guangdong DP Lighting Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.6.5 Guangdong DP Lighting SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Guangdong DP Lighting Recent Developments

8.7 Taigeer

8.7.1 Taigeer Corporation Information

8.7.2 Taigeer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Taigeer Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.7.5 Taigeer SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Taigeer Recent Developments

8.8 Ocean’s King

8.8.1 Ocean’s King Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ocean’s King Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Ocean’s King Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.8.5 Ocean’s King SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Ocean’s King Recent Developments

8.9 SureFire

8.9.1 SureFire Corporation Information

8.9.2 SureFire Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 SureFire Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.9.5 SureFire SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 SureFire Recent Developments

8.10 Dorcy

8.10.1 Dorcy Corporation Information

8.10.2 Dorcy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Dorcy Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.10.5 Dorcy SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Dorcy Recent Developments

8.11 Nitecore

8.11.1 Nitecore Corporation Information

8.11.2 Nitecore Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Nitecore Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.11.5 Nitecore SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Nitecore Recent Developments

8.12 Streamlight

8.12.1 Streamlight Corporation Information

8.12.2 Streamlight Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Streamlight Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.12.5 Streamlight SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Streamlight Recent Developments

8.13 ThruNite

8.13.1 ThruNite Corporation Information

8.13.2 ThruNite Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 ThruNite Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.13.5 ThruNite SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 ThruNite Recent Developments

8.14 Klarus

8.14.1 Klarus Corporation Information

8.14.2 Klarus Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Klarus Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.14.5 Klarus SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Klarus Recent Developments

8.15 Fenix

8.15.1 Fenix Corporation Information

8.15.2 Fenix Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Fenix Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.15.5 Fenix SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Fenix Recent Developments

8.16 GP Batteries

8.16.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information

8.16.2 GP Batteries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 GP Batteries Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.16.5 GP Batteries SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 GP Batteries Recent Developments

8.17 SupFire

8.17.1 SupFire Corporation Information

8.17.2 SupFire Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 SupFire Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.17.5 SupFire SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 SupFire Recent Developments

8.18 Warsun

8.18.1 Warsun Corporation Information

8.18.2 Warsun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Warsun Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.18.5 Warsun SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Warsun Recent Developments

8.19 PHILIPS

8.19.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

8.19.2 PHILIPS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 PHILIPS Flashlight Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Flashlight Torch Products and Services

8.19.5 PHILIPS SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 PHILIPS Recent Developments

9 Flashlight Torch Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Flashlight Torch Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Flashlight Torch Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Flashlight Torch Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Flashlight Torch Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Flashlight Torch Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Flashlight Torch Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Flashlight Torch Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Flashlight Torch Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Flashlight Torch Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Flashlight Torch Sales Channels

11.2.2 Flashlight Torch Distributors

11.3 Flashlight Torch Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

