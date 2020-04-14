Carrier screening is a genetic test that is used to decide if a healthy person is a carrier of a regressive genetic disease. It is a type of genetic test that can tell you whether one carries a gene for certain hereditary disorders.

It is done before or during pregnancy, and it allows one to find out having a child with a genetic disorder. According to many studies, early detection of diseases can prevent them entirely or at least decrease the complications of the diseases.

The carrier screening market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. However, less awareness among some countries is restraining the market growth. In addition, the consumer demand for safe and effective carrier tests is driving the growth of this market. In addition, the adoption of carrier tests into regular clinical care offers a commercial advantage to the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Eurofins Scientific

2. Fulgent Genetics Inc

3. Illumina Inc

4. Invitae Corporation

5. Luminex Corporation

6. Myriad Genetics

7. Natera Inc

8. Opko Health

9. Sema4

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The carrier screening market is segmented on the basis of product & service, type, medical condition, technology and by end user. Based on product & service the market is segmented as services and products. On the basis of type the market is categorized as expanded carrier screening and targeted disease carrier screening. On the basis of medical condition the market is categorized as pulmonary conditions, hematological conditions, neurological conditions and other medical conditions. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays and other technologies. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, reference laboratories, physician offices and clinics and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in carrier screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The carrier screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting carrier screening market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the carrier screening market in these regions.

