The integrated platform management systems (IPMS) are the sophisticated control system solutions for naval vehicles such as aircraft carriers, frigates, and submarines. They control and monitor virtually every mechanical system on a ship. These systems incorporate HVAC, electrical, propulsion, auxiliary, and damage control systems in one integrated solution. The incorporation of the system also removes standalone third party control equipment reducing weight, space, and cabling and thereby delivering increased supportability through commonality.

What is the Dynamics of Integrated Platform Management System Market?

The marine vehicle manufacturers in the current scenario are experiencing significant demand for naval vehicles. An increase in marine activities across the globe is fueling the demand for advanced naval on-board technologies, which is catalyzing the integrated platform management system market. The commercial marine segment is soaring rapidly owing to the increase in cross country trade, which is rising the demand for on-board training, thereby driving the integrated platform management system market. The market players operating in the integrated platform management system market are expected to witness growth in their business, as the demand for military naval vehicles is at a constant rise. The increase in defense expenditure by the developing countries is allowing the forces to procure naval vehicles integrated with advanced technologies, which is poised to help the integrated platform management system market to grow.

What is the SCOPE of Integrated Platform Management System Market?

The “Global Integrated Platform Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the integrated platform management system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of integrated platform management system market with detailed market segmentation by components, naval vessels, application, and geography. The global integrated platform management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading integrated platform management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global integrated platform management system market is segmented on the basis of components, naval vessels, and application. Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on naval vessels, the integrated platform management system market is divided into frigates, aircraft carriers, and submarines. Further, based on application the market is segmented as propulsion control, electrical power management, auxiliary machinery control, safety & damage control systems, alarm & event monitoring, and on-board trainer.

What is the Regional Framework of Integrated Platform Management System Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global integrated platform management system market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The integrated platform management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

