The global Automotive Body Parts market size was 1970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.This report studies the global Automotive Body Parts market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automotive Body Parts market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2168337

Automotive Body Parts include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2168337

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Other Parts

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM

Aftermarket

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-body-parts-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automotive Body Parts in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Body Parts are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Body Parts Manufacturers

Automotive Body Parts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Body Parts Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Body Parts market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Body Parts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Body Parts

1.1 Automotive Body Parts Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Body Parts Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Body Parts Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Automotive Body Parts Market by Type

1.3.1 Driveline & Powertrain

1.3.2 Interiors & Exteriors

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Bodies & Chassis

1.3.5 Seating

1.3.6 Lighting

1.3.7 Wheel & Tires

1.3.8 Other Parts

1.4 Automotive Body Parts Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 OEM

1.4.2 Aftermarket

Chapter Two: Global Automotive Body Parts Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automotive Body Parts Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Robert Bosch

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155