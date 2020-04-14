The global market for the automotive Internet of Things was 25,200 million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach 165,000 million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.5% in 2018- 2025. This report examines the global automotive Internet marketplace size, industry status and forecasts, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global automotive Internet of Things market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
IoT helps convert large amounts of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and helps increase transportation efficiency, automotive safety, etc. The growing demand to improve driver comfort, passenger safety, etc.
Various automotive IoT applications include intelligent transportation systems, autonomous (autonomous) cars, intelligent fleet management, and more. and increased demand for these has led to market growth. IoT in the automotive industry.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Apple, Inc
AT & T Inc
Audi AG
Cisco Systems, Inc
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Google Inc
Intel Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NXP Semiconductors NV
Robert Bosch GmbH
Texas Instruments Inc
Thales Sa
Tomtom NV
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into
communication
board Communication vehicle-vehicle communication
Vehicle Infrastructure
Market segment by application, divided into
navigation
The objectives of this report’s study are:
To study and forecast the size of the automotive Internet of Things market in the global market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket against theindividual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions to the
strategic profile of key players and to analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automotive Internet of Things market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
