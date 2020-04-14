LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report: Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl, Mitsui, UBE, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, DowDuPont, SiwoChem, SNP, Chase, VCM Polyurethanes

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type: Two-component PUD, One-Component PUD, Urethane-modified

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Application: Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, Plastic Gloves, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market?

Table Of Content

1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Overview

1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Product Overview

1.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Two-component PUD

1.2.2 One-Component PUD

1.2.3 Urethane-modified

1.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industry

1.5.1.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

4.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Segment by Application

4.1.1 Leather Coating

4.1.2 Wood Coatings

4.1.3 Paper

4.1.4 Plastic Gloves

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

5 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Business

10.1 Bayer

10.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bayer Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bayer Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DSM Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bayer Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.2.5 DSM Recent Development

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Lanxess Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Lanxess Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.4 Lubrizol

10.4.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lubrizol Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lubrizol Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.4.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Development

10.6 Alberdingk Boley

10.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alberdingk Boley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Alberdingk Boley Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.6.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Development

10.7 Hauthaway

10.7.1 Hauthaway Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hauthaway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hauthaway Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hauthaway Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.7.5 Hauthaway Recent Development

10.8 Stahl

10.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information

10.8.2 Stahl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Stahl Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Stahl Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.8.5 Stahl Recent Development

10.9 Mitsui

10.9.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mitsui Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mitsui Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsui Recent Development

10.10 UBE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 UBE Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 UBE Recent Development

10.11 DIC

10.11.1 DIC Corporation Information

10.11.2 DIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DIC Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DIC Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.11.5 DIC Recent Development

10.12 Reichhold

10.12.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

10.12.2 Reichhold Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Reichhold Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Reichhold Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.12.5 Reichhold Recent Development

10.13 Wanhua Chemical

10.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

10.14 DowDuPont

10.14.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.14.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 DowDuPont Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 DowDuPont Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.14.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.15 SiwoChem

10.15.1 SiwoChem Corporation Information

10.15.2 SiwoChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SiwoChem Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SiwoChem Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.15.5 SiwoChem Recent Development

10.16 SNP

10.16.1 SNP Corporation Information

10.16.2 SNP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SNP Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SNP Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.16.5 SNP Recent Development

10.17 Chase

10.17.1 Chase Corporation Information

10.17.2 Chase Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Chase Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Chase Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.17.5 Chase Recent Development

10.18 VCM Polyurethanes

10.18.1 VCM Polyurethanes Corporation Information

10.18.2 VCM Polyurethanes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 VCM Polyurethanes Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 VCM Polyurethanes Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.18.5 VCM Polyurethanes Recent Development

11 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

