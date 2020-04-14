LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Recycled PET Chips market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Recycled PET Chips market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Recycled PET Chips market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Recycled PET Chips market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Recycled PET Chips market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Recycled PET Chips market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recycled PET Chips Market Research Report: Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Global Recycled PET Chips Market by Type: Clear Chip, Brown Chip, Green Chip, Blue Chip, Other
Global Recycled PET Chips Market by Application: Bottles, Sheet, Fiber, Strapping
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Recycled PET Chips market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Recycled PET Chips market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Recycled PET Chips market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global Recycled PET Chips market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Recycled PET Chips market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Recycled PET Chips market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Recycled PET Chips market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Recycled PET Chips market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Recycled PET Chips market?
Table Of Content
1 Recycled PET Chips Market Overview
1.1 Recycled PET Chips Product Overview
1.2 Recycled PET Chips Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Clear Chip
1.2.2 Brown Chip
1.2.3 Green Chip
1.2.4 Blue Chip
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Recycled PET Chips Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Recycled PET Chips Industry
1.5.1.1 Recycled PET Chips Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Recycled PET Chips Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Recycled PET Chips Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Recycled PET Chips Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Recycled PET Chips Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Recycled PET Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recycled PET Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Recycled PET Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Recycled PET Chips Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recycled PET Chips Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET Chips as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recycled PET Chips Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Recycled PET Chips Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Recycled PET Chips Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Recycled PET Chips by Application
4.1 Recycled PET Chips Segment by Application
4.1.1 Bottles
4.1.2 Sheet
4.1.3 Fiber
4.1.4 Strapping
4.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Recycled PET Chips Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Recycled PET Chips by Application
4.5.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Recycled PET Chips by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips by Application
5 North America Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET Chips Business
10.1 Clean Tech Incorporated
10.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Corporation Information
10.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Development
10.2 Clear Path Recycling
10.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Corporation Information
10.2.2 Clear Path Recycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.2.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Development
10.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated
10.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.3.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recent Development
10.4 CarbonLite Industries
10.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Corporation Information
10.4.2 CarbonLite Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.4.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Development
10.5 Greentech
10.5.1 Greentech Corporation Information
10.5.2 Greentech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.5.5 Greentech Recent Development
10.6 Visy
10.6.1 Visy Corporation Information
10.6.2 Visy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Visy Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Visy Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.6.5 Visy Recent Development
10.7 Evergreen Plastics
10.7.1 Evergreen Plastics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Evergreen Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.7.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Development
10.8 Extrupet
10.8.1 Extrupet Corporation Information
10.8.2 Extrupet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.8.5 Extrupet Recent Development
10.9 PolyQuest
10.9.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information
10.9.2 PolyQuest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.9.5 PolyQuest Recent Development
10.10 Phoenix Technologies
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Recycled PET Chips Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Development
10.11 Verdeco Recycling
10.11.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information
10.11.2 Verdeco Recycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.11.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Development
10.12 4PET RECYCLING BV
10.12.1 4PET RECYCLING BV Corporation Information
10.12.2 4PET RECYCLING BV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.12.5 4PET RECYCLING BV Recent Development
10.13 Far Eastern Group
10.13.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Far Eastern Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.13.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Development
10.14 Kyoei Industry
10.14.1 Kyoei Industry Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kyoei Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.14.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Development
10.15 Wellpine Plastic Industical
10.15.1 Wellpine Plastic Industical Corporation Information
10.15.2 Wellpine Plastic Industical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.15.5 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recent Development
10.16 Lung Shing International
10.16.1 Lung Shing International Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lung Shing International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.16.5 Lung Shing International Recent Development
10.17 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
10.17.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information
10.17.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.17.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development
10.18 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
10.18.1 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Corporation Information
10.18.2 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Products Offered
10.18.5 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recent Development
11 Recycled PET Chips Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Recycled PET Chips Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Recycled PET Chips Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
