LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Recycled PET Chips market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Recycled PET Chips market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Recycled PET Chips market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Recycled PET Chips market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Recycled PET Chips market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Recycled PET Chips market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recycled PET Chips Market Research Report: Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Global Recycled PET Chips Market by Type: Clear Chip, Brown Chip, Green Chip, Blue Chip, Other

Global Recycled PET Chips Market by Application: Bottles, Sheet, Fiber, Strapping

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Recycled PET Chips market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Recycled PET Chips market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Recycled PET Chips market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Recycled PET Chips market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Recycled PET Chips market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Recycled PET Chips market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Recycled PET Chips market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Recycled PET Chips market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Recycled PET Chips market?

Table Of Content

1 Recycled PET Chips Market Overview

1.1 Recycled PET Chips Product Overview

1.2 Recycled PET Chips Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Clear Chip

1.2.2 Brown Chip

1.2.3 Green Chip

1.2.4 Blue Chip

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Recycled PET Chips Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Recycled PET Chips Industry

1.5.1.1 Recycled PET Chips Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Recycled PET Chips Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Recycled PET Chips Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Recycled PET Chips Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Recycled PET Chips Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Recycled PET Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recycled PET Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Recycled PET Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Recycled PET Chips Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recycled PET Chips Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET Chips as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recycled PET Chips Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Recycled PET Chips Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Recycled PET Chips Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Recycled PET Chips by Application

4.1 Recycled PET Chips Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bottles

4.1.2 Sheet

4.1.3 Fiber

4.1.4 Strapping

4.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Recycled PET Chips Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Recycled PET Chips by Application

4.5.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Recycled PET Chips by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips by Application

5 North America Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Recycled PET Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET Chips Business

10.1 Clean Tech Incorporated

10.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Corporation Information

10.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Development

10.2 Clear Path Recycling

10.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Corporation Information

10.2.2 Clear Path Recycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.2.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Development

10.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated

10.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.3.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recent Development

10.4 CarbonLite Industries

10.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 CarbonLite Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.4.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Development

10.5 Greentech

10.5.1 Greentech Corporation Information

10.5.2 Greentech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.5.5 Greentech Recent Development

10.6 Visy

10.6.1 Visy Corporation Information

10.6.2 Visy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Visy Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Visy Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.6.5 Visy Recent Development

10.7 Evergreen Plastics

10.7.1 Evergreen Plastics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evergreen Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.7.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Development

10.8 Extrupet

10.8.1 Extrupet Corporation Information

10.8.2 Extrupet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.8.5 Extrupet Recent Development

10.9 PolyQuest

10.9.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information

10.9.2 PolyQuest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.9.5 PolyQuest Recent Development

10.10 Phoenix Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Recycled PET Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Verdeco Recycling

10.11.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information

10.11.2 Verdeco Recycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.11.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Development

10.12 4PET RECYCLING BV

10.12.1 4PET RECYCLING BV Corporation Information

10.12.2 4PET RECYCLING BV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.12.5 4PET RECYCLING BV Recent Development

10.13 Far Eastern Group

10.13.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Far Eastern Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.13.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Development

10.14 Kyoei Industry

10.14.1 Kyoei Industry Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kyoei Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.14.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Development

10.15 Wellpine Plastic Industical

10.15.1 Wellpine Plastic Industical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Wellpine Plastic Industical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.15.5 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recent Development

10.16 Lung Shing International

10.16.1 Lung Shing International Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lung Shing International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.16.5 Lung Shing International Recent Development

10.17 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

10.17.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.17.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development

10.18 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

10.18.1 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Corporation Information

10.18.2 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Products Offered

10.18.5 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recent Development

11 Recycled PET Chips Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Recycled PET Chips Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Recycled PET Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.