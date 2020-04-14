LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Needle Coke market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Needle Coke market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Needle Coke market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Needle Coke market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Needle Coke market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Needle Coke market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Needle Coke Market Research Report: ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical, Fangda Carbon, Shanxi Jinzhou Group, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical, Shandong Yida New Material, Sinosteel

Global Needle Coke Market by Type: Petroleum-based, Coal-based

Global Needle Coke Market by Application: Graphite Electrode, Special Carbon Material, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Needle Coke market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Needle Coke market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Needle Coke market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Needle Coke market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Needle Coke market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Needle Coke market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Needle Coke market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Needle Coke market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Needle Coke market?

Table Of Content

1 Needle Coke Market Overview

1.1 Needle Coke Product Overview

1.2 Needle Coke Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Petroleum-based

1.2.2 Coal-based

1.3 Global Needle Coke Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Needle Coke Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Needle Coke Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Needle Coke Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Needle Coke Industry

1.5.1.1 Needle Coke Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Needle Coke Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Needle Coke Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Needle Coke Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Needle Coke Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Needle Coke Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Needle Coke Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Needle Coke Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Needle Coke Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Needle Coke Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Needle Coke as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Needle Coke Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Needle Coke Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Needle Coke Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Needle Coke Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Needle Coke Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Needle Coke Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Needle Coke Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Needle Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Needle Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Needle Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Needle Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Needle Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Needle Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Needle Coke by Application

4.1 Needle Coke Segment by Application

4.1.1 Graphite Electrode

4.1.2 Special Carbon Material

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Needle Coke Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Needle Coke Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Needle Coke Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Needle Coke Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Needle Coke by Application

4.5.2 Europe Needle Coke by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Needle Coke by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke by Application

5 North America Needle Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Needle Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Needle Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Needle Coke Business

10.1 ConocoPhillips

10.1.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

10.1.2 ConocoPhillips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ConocoPhillips Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ConocoPhillips Needle Coke Products Offered

10.1.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

10.2 C-Chem

10.2.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

10.2.2 C-Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 C-Chem Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ConocoPhillips Needle Coke Products Offered

10.2.5 C-Chem Recent Development

10.3 Seadrift Coke

10.3.1 Seadrift Coke Corporation Information

10.3.2 Seadrift Coke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Seadrift Coke Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Seadrift Coke Needle Coke Products Offered

10.3.5 Seadrift Coke Recent Development

10.4 JXTG Holdings

10.4.1 JXTG Holdings Corporation Information

10.4.2 JXTG Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 JXTG Holdings Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 JXTG Holdings Needle Coke Products Offered

10.4.5 JXTG Holdings Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Corporation

10.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sumitomo Corporation Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Corporation Needle Coke Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Needle Coke Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Indian Oil Company

10.7.1 Indian Oil Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Indian Oil Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Indian Oil Company Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Indian Oil Company Needle Coke Products Offered

10.7.5 Indian Oil Company Recent Development

10.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

10.8.1 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Needle Coke Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Fangda Carbon

10.9.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fangda Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fangda Carbon Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fangda Carbon Needle Coke Products Offered

10.9.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

10.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Needle Coke Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Needle Coke Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Recent Development

10.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

10.11.1 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Needle Coke Products Offered

10.11.5 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Recent Development

10.12 Shandong Yida New Material

10.12.1 Shandong Yida New Material Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Yida New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shandong Yida New Material Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shandong Yida New Material Needle Coke Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Yida New Material Recent Development

10.13 Sinosteel

10.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sinosteel Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sinosteel Needle Coke Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

11 Needle Coke Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Needle Coke Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Needle Coke Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

