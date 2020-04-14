The Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market are offered by global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Managed Wi-Fi Solution industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Managed Wi-Fi Solution market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Managed Wi-Fi Solution industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825302

This report studies the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market. This report counts infrastructure product (hardware & software) and service for Managed Wi-Fi Solution. The infrastructure product mainly include Access Points (AP), WLAN Controller, and Management Software. The service mainly focus on networking services and infrastructure services. The networking services segment includes network security, network auditing and testing, network planning and designing, network consulting, and configuration and change management. The infrastructure services segment is categorized as survey and analysis, system integration and upgradation, installation and provisioning, wireless infrastructure maintenance and management, and training and support.

The market is gaining traction, as managed Wi-Fi solutions and services are instrumental in managing the user access and the entire life cycle of WLAN, from designing, engineering, and installing wireless systems to the entire network management, including infrastructure management. Enterprises are roping in MSPs to manage their widespread and complex Wi-Fi networks, to fulfill the connectivity demand of employees, guests, and commercial users for providing instant, secure, and reliable internet connectivity.

In this study, the market for Managed Wi-Fi Solution consumption divided into six geographic regions: USA is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed huge investments in wireless technologies and the rapid adoption of BYOD policies and Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices for enhanced productivity, employee satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. These factors are expected to drive the market in USA. In USA, total Managed Wi-Fi Solution accounted for 54.53 %. In the Europe, total Managed Wi-Fi Solution accounted for 22.29 %. Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative region. The managed Wi-Fi solutions market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC has witnessed the heavy deployment of wireless hotspots in many cities, and various government initiatives are promoting the adoption of internet and smart devices. A majority of enterprises in this region are adopting managed Wi-Fi solutions and services to provide internet access to their employees and guests, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the managed Wi-Fi solutions market. Especially in China, The market in China Managed Wi-Fi Solution is growing rapidly, that accounted for 7.78 %, in Japan 3.50%, in India 1.80 % and in South East Asia 1.64 %.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9420 million by 2024, from US$ 5470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed Wi-Fi Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed Wi-Fi Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Managed Wi-Fi Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Product

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems

Aruba (HPE)

Ruckus Wireless (Arris)

Huawei

Ubiquiti

Comcast Business

Aerohive

Mojo Networks

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Managed Wi-Fi Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Wi-Fi Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Wi-Fi Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed Wi-Fi Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-managed-wi-fi-solution-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Segment by Type

2.2.1 Product

2.2.2 Service

2.3 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Segment by Application

2.4.1 IT and Telecommunications

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Government and Public Sector

2.4.5 Healthcare

2.4.6 Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality

2.4.7 Manufacturing

2.4.8 Education

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution by Players

3.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Managed Wi-Fi Solution by Regions

4.1 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Managed Wi-Fi Solution by Countries

7.2 Europe Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Managed Wi-Fi Solution by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Forecast

10.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Managed Wi-Fi Solution Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems News

11.2 Aruba (HPE)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.2.3 Aruba (HPE) Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Aruba (HPE) News

11.3 Ruckus Wireless (Arris)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.3.3 Ruckus Wireless (Arris) Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ruckus Wireless (Arris) News

11.4 Huawei

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.4.3 Huawei Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Huawei News

11.5 Ubiquiti

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.5.3 Ubiquiti Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Ubiquiti News

11.6 Comcast Business

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.6.3 Comcast Business Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Comcast Business News

11.7 Aerohive

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.7.3 Aerohive Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Aerohive News

11.8 Mojo Networks

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Managed Wi-Fi Solution Product Offered

11.8.3 Mojo Networks Managed Wi-Fi Solution Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mojo Networks News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2825302

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155