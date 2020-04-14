Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automation and Controls Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automation and Controls Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automation and Controls Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Automation and Controls Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automation and Controls Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automation and Controls market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Automation and Controls Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Automation and Controls Market: Emerson, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Yokogawa, Fanuc, Schneider Electric, Bosch Rexroth, Siemens, Omron, Honeywell, Keyence, Rockwell, Universal Robots, Kuka, Johnson Controls

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automation and Controls Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Automation and Controls Market Segmentation By Product: Field Devices, Industrial Control Systems, Others

Global Automation and Controls Market Segmentation By Application: Textiles and Clothing, Chemical Industry, Machinery, Electronics and Optical, Food and Beverages, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automation and Controls Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Automation and Controls Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automation and Controls Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Field Devices

1.4.3 Industrial Control Systems

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Textiles and Clothing

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Machinery

1.5.5 Electronics and Optical

1.5.6 Food and Beverages

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automation and Controls Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automation and Controls Industry

1.6.1.1 Automation and Controls Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automation and Controls Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automation and Controls Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automation and Controls Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automation and Controls Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automation and Controls Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automation and Controls Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automation and Controls Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automation and Controls Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automation and Controls Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automation and Controls Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automation and Controls Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automation and Controls Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automation and Controls Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automation and Controls Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automation and Controls Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automation and Controls Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automation and Controls Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automation and Controls Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automation and Controls Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automation and Controls Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Automation and Controls Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automation and Controls Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automation and Controls Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automation and Controls Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automation and Controls Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automation and Controls Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Emerson

13.1.1 Emerson Company Details

13.1.2 Emerson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Emerson Automation and Controls Introduction

13.1.4 Emerson Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

13.2 ABB

13.2.1 ABB Company Details

13.2.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 ABB Automation and Controls Introduction

13.2.4 ABB Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 ABB Recent Development

13.3 Mitsubishi Electric

13.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

13.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Controls Introduction

13.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

13.4 Fuji Electric

13.4.1 Fuji Electric Company Details

13.4.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Fuji Electric Automation and Controls Introduction

13.4.4 Fuji Electric Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

13.5 Yokogawa

13.5.1 Yokogawa Company Details

13.5.2 Yokogawa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Yokogawa Automation and Controls Introduction

13.5.4 Yokogawa Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Yokogawa Recent Development

13.6 Fanuc

13.6.1 Fanuc Company Details

13.6.2 Fanuc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Fanuc Automation and Controls Introduction

13.6.4 Fanuc Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Fanuc Recent Development

13.7 Schneider Electric

13.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

13.7.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Schneider Electric Automation and Controls Introduction

13.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.8 Bosch Rexroth

13.8.1 Bosch Rexroth Company Details

13.8.2 Bosch Rexroth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Bosch Rexroth Automation and Controls Introduction

13.8.4 Bosch Rexroth Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

13.9 Siemens

13.9.1 Siemens Company Details

13.9.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Siemens Automation and Controls Introduction

13.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.10 Omron

13.10.1 Omron Company Details

13.10.2 Omron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Omron Automation and Controls Introduction

13.10.4 Omron Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Omron Recent Development

13.11 Honeywell

10.11.1 Honeywell Company Details

10.11.2 Honeywell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Honeywell Automation and Controls Introduction

10.11.4 Honeywell Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.12 Keyence

10.12.1 Keyence Company Details

10.12.2 Keyence Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Keyence Automation and Controls Introduction

10.12.4 Keyence Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Keyence Recent Development

13.13 Rockwell

10.13.1 Rockwell Company Details

10.13.2 Rockwell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Rockwell Automation and Controls Introduction

10.13.4 Rockwell Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Rockwell Recent Development

13.14 Universal Robots

10.14.1 Universal Robots Company Details

10.14.2 Universal Robots Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Universal Robots Automation and Controls Introduction

10.14.4 Universal Robots Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Universal Robots Recent Development

13.15 Kuka

10.15.1 Kuka Company Details

10.15.2 Kuka Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kuka Automation and Controls Introduction

10.15.4 Kuka Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Kuka Recent Development

13.16 Johnson Controls

10.16.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

10.16.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Johnson Controls Automation and Controls Introduction

10.16.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Automation and Controls Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

