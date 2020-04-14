Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Air Separation Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Air Separation Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Air Separation Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Air Separation Equipment Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Air Separation Equipment Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Air Separation Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Air Separation Equipment Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Air Separation Equipment Market: Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Hangyang Group, Sichuan Air Separation, HNEC, Messer, JSC Cryogenmash, AMCS, Gas Engineering LLC, Air Water

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Air Separation Equipment Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Air Separation Equipment Market Segmentation By Product: Below 20 K CMPH, 20-60 K CMPH, Above 60 K CMPH

Global Air Separation Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: Chemical Industry, Industry Gas, Metallurgy Industry, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Air Separation Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Air Separation Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Separation Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 20 K CMPH

1.4.3 20-60 K CMPH

1.4.4 Above 60 K CMPH

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Industry Gas

1.5.4 Metallurgy Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Air Separation Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Air Separation Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Air Separation Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Air Separation Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Air Separation Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Air Separation Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Air Separation Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Air Separation Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Separation Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Air Separation Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Air Separation Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Air Separation Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Air Separation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Air Separation Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Air Separation Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Air Separation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Air Separation Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Air Separation Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Air Separation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Air Separation Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Air Separation Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Air Separation Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Air Separation Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Air Separation Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Air Separation Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Air Separation Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Air Separation Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Linde

8.1.1 Linde Corporation Information

8.1.2 Linde Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Linde Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Linde Product Description

8.1.5 Linde Recent Development

8.2 Air Liquide

8.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

8.2.2 Air Liquide Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Air Liquide Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Air Liquide Product Description

8.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

8.3 Praxair

8.3.1 Praxair Corporation Information

8.3.2 Praxair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Praxair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Praxair Product Description

8.3.5 Praxair Recent Development

8.4 Air Products

8.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information

8.4.2 Air Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Air Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Air Products Product Description

8.4.5 Air Products Recent Development

8.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

8.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information

8.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Product Description

8.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development

8.6 Hangyang Group

8.6.1 Hangyang Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hangyang Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hangyang Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hangyang Group Product Description

8.6.5 Hangyang Group Recent Development

8.7 Sichuan Air Separation

8.7.1 Sichuan Air Separation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Sichuan Air Separation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Sichuan Air Separation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Sichuan Air Separation Product Description

8.7.5 Sichuan Air Separation Recent Development

8.8 HNEC

8.8.1 HNEC Corporation Information

8.8.2 HNEC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 HNEC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 HNEC Product Description

8.8.5 HNEC Recent Development

8.9 Messer

8.9.1 Messer Corporation Information

8.9.2 Messer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Messer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Messer Product Description

8.9.5 Messer Recent Development

8.10 JSC Cryogenmash

8.10.1 JSC Cryogenmash Corporation Information

8.10.2 JSC Cryogenmash Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 JSC Cryogenmash Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 JSC Cryogenmash Product Description

8.10.5 JSC Cryogenmash Recent Development

8.11 AMCS

8.11.1 AMCS Corporation Information

8.11.2 AMCS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 AMCS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 AMCS Product Description

8.11.5 AMCS Recent Development

8.12 Gas Engineering LLC

8.12.1 Gas Engineering LLC Corporation Information

8.12.2 Gas Engineering LLC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Gas Engineering LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Gas Engineering LLC Product Description

8.12.5 Gas Engineering LLC Recent Development

8.13 Air Water

8.13.1 Air Water Corporation Information

8.13.2 Air Water Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Air Water Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Air Water Product Description

8.13.5 Air Water Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Air Separation Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Air Separation Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Air Separation Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Air Separation Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Air Separation Equipment Distributors

11.3 Air Separation Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Air Separation Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

