Consumer grade?drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle designed for the mass market. Consumer grade?drone market size is set to generate revenue of more than USD 9 billion and exceed 15 million units by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Grade?Drone market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Consumer Grade?Drone business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Grade?Drone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Consumer Grade?Drone value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Quadrotor

Multi-rotor

Segmentation by application:

Aerial

Play

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GDU

DJI

XAG

ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd

PowerVision

Parrot

AscTec(Intel)

Microdrones

EHANG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Grade?Drone market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Consumer Grade?Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Grade?Drone players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Grade?Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Consumer Grade?Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

