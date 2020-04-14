Robo-advisor is basically an automated, algorithm based portfolio management service offered by wealth management companies. It significantly decreases management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as a minimal cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to consistently adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.

According to this study, over the next five years the Robo-advisor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Robo-advisor business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2919567

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Betterment

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Vanguard Personal Advisor

Wealthfront

WiseBanyan

SigFig Wealth Management

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

SoFi Wealth

Wealthsimple

Ellevest

This study considers the Robo-advisor value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Free

Charge

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2919567

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Robo-advisor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robo-advisor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robo-advisor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robo-advisor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Robo-advisor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]