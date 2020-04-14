The Global Aviation Insurance Market is growing with a CAGR of 6%, owing to the increasing number of aircraft and passenger traffic.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Aviation Insurance Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Aviation Insurance Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The Aviation Insurance provides insurance to the products and services related to the aviation industry. It covers risks related to the property and liability for aircraft and also those related to the maintenance of the aircraft. The insurance covers the injuries caused to the passengers travelling in a plane when the policy holder is operating the plane. The aviation insurance can be depending upon the type of aircraft and possible related risks.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Allianz, American International Group, Avion Insurance, Global Aerospace, Hallmark Financial Services, MARSH, Wells Fargo, Willis Towers Watson, XL Catlin and more…

By Application: Predictive Maintenance/Self Diagnostics, Fraud Reduction, Cybersecurity, Network Security, Network Optimization, Virtual Assistance, Others.



Global Aviation Insurance Market Ecosystem

The Aviation Insurance Market has been segmented on the basis of insurance type and end-user. On the basis of the insurance type the market is categorized as public liability insurance, passenger liability insurance, combined single limit, ground risk hull insurance not-in-motion, ground risk hull insurance in-motion and In flight insurance. Among which, the public liability insurance has gained popularity in the market as it provides insurance for the damage caused to the plane, but the person or any other thing inside the plane is not covered. In addition, the combined single limit insurance is expected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period as it includes both the public and passenger liability insurance and provides financial aid for injuries and in case of fatality.

Regional Analysis:

Following Top Regions are Covered in this Report

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary

2.1.1 Global Aviation Insurance Market, 2016-2023, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter 4 Global Aviation Insurance Market, by Insurance Type

4.1 Market Overview, by Insurance Type

4.1.1 Global Aviation Insurance Market, by Insurance Type, 2016-2023(US$ Mn)

4.1.2 Incremental Opportunity, by Insurance Type, From 2018-2023

4.2 Public Liability Insurance

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Allianz

8.1.1 Allianz Overview

8.1.2 Key Stakeholders/Person in Allianz

8.1.3 Allianz Products Portfolio

8.1.4 Allianz Financial Overview

8.1.5 Allianz News/Recent Developments

And More…



