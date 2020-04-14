According to an article commissioned by the National Institute on Aging, a part of the National Institutes of Health, 8.5% of the people worldwide (617 million) are aged 65 years and over. Therefore, with the increase in the aging population, acute and long-term healthcare needs are also amplifying, hence driving the growth of the sector at a global level.

Depending on the current level of tests, application, medical microbiology & cytology is expected to experience grow at fastest rate

Over the next five years, it is projected that Clinical Laboratory Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337153

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Abbott

Charles River Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

OPKO Health Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Sonic Healthcare

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc

To calculate the market size, it is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Human & Tumor Genetics

Clinical Chemistry

Other Esoteric Tests

Segmentation by application:

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Stand-Alone Laboratories

Clinic-Based Laboratories

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337153

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clinical Laboratory Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Clinical Laboratory Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clinical Laboratory Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clinical Laboratory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Clinical Laboratory Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]