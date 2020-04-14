Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4305060

The global Sales Tax Software market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

AccurateTax.com

EGov Systems

CFS Tax Software

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Sales Tax DataLINK

PrepareLink LLC

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/4305060

Major applications as follows:

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Major Type as follows:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sales-tax-software-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Sales Tax Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sales Tax Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Avalara

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Avalara

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Avalara

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Vertex, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Vertex, Inc.

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Vertex, Inc.

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 SOVOS

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SOVOS

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of SOVOS

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 AccurateTax.com

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of AccurateTax.com

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of AccurateTax.com

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 EGov Systems

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of EGov Systems

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of EGov Systems

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 CFS Tax Software

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CFS Tax Software

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of CFS Tax Software

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Xero

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Xero

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Xero

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Thomson Reuters

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Thomson Reuters

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Thomson Reuters

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Exactor

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Exactor

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Exactor

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Wolters Kluwer

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Wolters Kluwer

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Wolters Kluwer

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 FedTax

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of FedTax

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of FedTax

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Sales Tax DataLINK

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sales Tax DataLINK

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Sales Tax DataLINK

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 PrepareLink LLC

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of PrepareLink LLC

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of PrepareLink LLC

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 LumaTax

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LumaTax

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of LumaTax

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 LegalRaasta.com

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LegalRaasta.com

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of LegalRaasta.com

3.16 Service Objects

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Service Objects

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Service Objects

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Small Business

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Small Business

4.1.2 Small Business Market Size and Forecast

Fig Small Business Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Small Business Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

4.2 Midsize Enterprise

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Midsize Enterprise

4.2.2 Midsize Enterprise Market Size and Forecast

Fig Midsize Enterprise Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Midsize Enterprise Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

4.3 Large Enterprise

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Large Enterprise

4.3.2 Large Enterprise Market Size and Forecast

Fig Large Enterprise Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Large Enterprise Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Cloud Based

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Cloud Based

5.1.2 Cloud Based Market Size and Forecast

Fig Cloud Based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Cloud Based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

5.2 On-Premises

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of On-Premises

5.2.2 On-Premises Market Size and Forecast

Fig On-Premises Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig On-Premises Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

6 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4305060

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155