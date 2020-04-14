Complete study of the global Isosorbide Mononitrate market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Isosorbide Mononitrate industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Isosorbide Mononitrate production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Isosorbide Mononitrate market include _Teva, Merck, Nesher Pharmaceuticals, Taj pharmaceutical, AMRI, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Globus Remedies, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group, ReYoung Pharmaceutical

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Isosorbide Mononitrate industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Isosorbide Mononitrate manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Isosorbide Mononitrate industry.

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Segment By Type:

, 10 mg Tablet, 20 mg Tablet

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Segment By Application:

Treatment of angina pectoris, Others Global Isosorbide Mononitrate

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Isosorbide Mononitrate industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Isosorbide Mononitrate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Isosorbide Mononitrate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Isosorbide Mononitrate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Isosorbide Mononitrate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isosorbide Mononitrate market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isosorbide Mononitrate

1.2 Isosorbide Mononitrate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 10 mg Tablet

1.2.3 20 mg Tablet

1.3 Isosorbide Mononitrate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Treatment of angina pectoris

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Isosorbide Mononitrate Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Isosorbide Mononitrate Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Isosorbide Mononitrate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Isosorbide Mononitrate Business

6.1 Teva

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Teva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Teva Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Teva Products Offered

6.1.5 Teva Recent Development

6.2 Merck

6.2.1 Merck Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Merck Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Merck Products Offered

6.2.5 Merck Recent Development

6.3 Nesher Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Nesher Pharmaceuticals Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Nesher Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Nesher Pharmaceuticals Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Nesher Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.3.5 Nesher Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.4 Taj pharmaceutical

6.4.1 Taj pharmaceutical Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Taj pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Taj pharmaceutical Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Taj pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.4.5 Taj pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.5 AMRI

6.5.1 AMRI Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 AMRI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 AMRI Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 AMRI Products Offered

6.5.5 AMRI Recent Development

6.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.6.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.7 Sandoz

6.6.1 Sandoz Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Sandoz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sandoz Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sandoz Products Offered

6.7.5 Sandoz Recent Development

6.8 Globus Remedies

6.8.1 Globus Remedies Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Globus Remedies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Globus Remedies Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Globus Remedies Products Offered

6.8.5 Globus Remedies Recent Development

6.9 Intas Pharmaceuticals

6.9.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.9.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.10 Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group

6.10.1 Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Shandong Fangming Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

6.11 ReYoung Pharmaceutical

6.11.1 ReYoung Pharmaceutical Isosorbide Mononitrate Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 ReYoung Pharmaceutical Isosorbide Mononitrate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 ReYoung Pharmaceutical Isosorbide Mononitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 ReYoung Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.11.5 ReYoung Pharmaceutical Recent Development 7 Isosorbide Mononitrate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Isosorbide Mononitrate Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Isosorbide Mononitrate

7.4 Isosorbide Mononitrate Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Isosorbide Mononitrate Distributors List

8.3 Isosorbide Mononitrate Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Isosorbide Mononitrate by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Isosorbide Mononitrate by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Isosorbide Mononitrate by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Isosorbide Mononitrate by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Isosorbide Mononitrate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Isosorbide Mononitrate by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Isosorbide Mononitrate by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Isosorbide Mononitrate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Isosorbide Mononitrate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Isosorbide Mononitrate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Isosorbide Mononitrate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Isosorbide Mononitrate Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer*

