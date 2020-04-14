The white box server is a data center computer built by assembling agnostic components supplied by original design manufacturers (ODMs) customized according to the need of organizations. These servers are usually found in data centers run by large internet companies such as Amazon and Google. Increasing usage of internet and public cloud services is forcing enterprises to shift towards white box servers. This scenario creates a favorable landscape for the white box server market on a global scale.

The “Global White Box Server Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of white box server market with detailed market segmentation by form factor, business type, processor type, operating system, and geography. The global white box server market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading white box server market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the white box server market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from white box server market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for white box server in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the white box server market.

The report also includes the profiles of key white box server companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Celestica Inc.

COMPAL Inc.

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Hyve Solutions Corporation (Synnex Corporation)

Inventec Corp.

MiTAC Holdings Corp.

Penguin Computing (SMART Global Holdings)

Quanta Computer lnc.

Servers Direct

Wistron Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting white box server market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the white box server market in these regions.

