Big data analytics is the process of examining large set of data or varied set of data for uncovering useful information, which can help organizations make informed business decisions. In addition, it analyzes business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of old business performance data to obtain conclusive insights for business planning. Furthermore, big data analytics helps businesses better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for the organization. In addition, demand for cloud-based big data analytics is increasing among small- and medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.

Increase in adoption of big data and business analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based big data and business analytics software among the small & medium enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Major Key Players of the Big Data and Business Analytics Market are:

IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Fair Isaac, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software, Teradata, Amazon Web Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

The global big data and business analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, analytics tools, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per analytics tools, it is segmented into dashboard & data visualization, self-service tools, data mining & warehousing, reporting, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, and transportation analytics. As per industry vertical, it is divided into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, energy & utility, transportation, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Big Data and Business Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Big Data and Business Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Big Data and Business Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Big Data and Business Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size

2.2 Big Data and Business Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Big Data and Business Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Big Data and Business Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Big Data and Business Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Big Data and Business Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Big Data and Business Analytics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

