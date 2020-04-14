The global cellular router market is US$ 565.1 Mn in 2017 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and account US$ 1,639.4 Mn by the year 2025. The business era prevailing today is transforming rapidly and therefore is entirely unprecedented. New innovation in technology has created a business landscape of “Disrupt or be disrupted”. With the advancement in technology in today’s world and the existing network, infrastructures prove to be incapable of handling the predicted surge in the number of connected devices as well as the data explosion over the network. As a result, a huge demand for a more robust and reliable communication network infrastructure capable of handling the huge influx of data over the network is on the rise. Therefore, market players are adopting different strategies such as agility, low cost, rapid deployment, and other expansion strategies. Network security and data breaches are two major concerns for the industry.

Cellular M2M (Machine-to-Machine) provides the ability to connect diverse devices and applications by enabling fixed assets, such as electric meters, or mobile assets, such as fleet vehicles. The cellular M2M product segment is composed of different communications products and development services, including cellular routers and gateways. The cellular routers provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network. They can be used as a cost-effective alternative to a fixed phone line for primary or backup connectivity for inaccessible sites and devices. These products are certified by some of the major wireless network providers including, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Wireless, Bell Mobility, Rogers and Vodafone, etc. These products act as a cellular gateway when combined with other network product and provide cellular network access to devices where there is no existing network or where access to other network is barred.

Some of The Important Players In Global Market:

1. Cradlepoint, Inc.

2. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

3. Digi International Inc.

4. Advantech Co. Ltd.

5. Moxa Inc.

6. Belden, Inc.

7. CalAmp Corp.

8. Peplink International Limited

9. SATEL

10. Siemens AG

The cellular router market segmentation is done on the basis of connection type, product type, and application. The cellular router market has been segmented on the basis of connection type into 3G, and 4G LTE. Also, the cellular router market has also been segmented on the basis of product type into standalone, and multiuse. Further, the cellular router market has been segmented on the basis of application into retail/commercial, residential, industrial, and transportation. On the basis of geography, the cellular router market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the cellular router market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also, China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to the high growth of Cellular router market in the region.

