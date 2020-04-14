Location-Based Service (LBS) is an application used to identify location of a mobile or wireless device. Location-based services are used to locate people, objects, and vehicle movements as well as for navigation, logistics, and inventory management. In addition, LBS works by accessing real-time geo-data points from a smartphone device to gain information, entertainment, or security data for further processing.

Upsurge in adoption of wireless devices such as tablets, smartphones, and handheld devices boosts the social networking platforms and provides new avenues for location-based marketing & advertising opportunities. Moreover, rise in demand for active check-in apps and increase in use of business intelligence tools for fraud management & secure authentication further fuels the location-based services market growth. However, increased prices of real-time based LBS components and concerns associated with personal data security issues are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the location-based services market.

Major Key Players of the Location-based Services Market are:

Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, AT&T , Bharti Airtel, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HERE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc

The adoption of LBS has increased across various verticals such as government & public utilities, media & entertainment, transportation, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and others (education, BFSI, and healthcare). Proactive government initiatives to standardize defense technologies coupled with rapid urbanization & infrastructural developments in the emerging economies are expected to foster the market growth in the government & defense sector. Moreover, increase in demand for location-based services among e-commerce companies, food delivery & shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and others are expected to propel the growth of the location-based services market at a significant rate.

Major Technology of Location-based Services Market covered are:

GPS

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference

Observed Time Difference

Cell ID

Wi-Fi, and Others

Major Applications of Location-based Services Market covered are:

Location-based Advertising

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Fleet Management

Mapping and Navigation

Local Search & Information

Social Networking & Entertainment

Proximity Marketing

Asset Tracking, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Location-based Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Location-based Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Location-based Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Location-based Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location-based Services Market Size

2.2 Location-based Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location-based Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Location-based Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Location-based Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Location-based Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Location-based Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Location-based Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Location-based Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Location-based Services Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Location-based Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

