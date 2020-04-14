Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hip Implant market.

Hip replacement is an orthopedic surgical procedure in which the damaged hip joint is replaced with an artificial joint. An artificial joint usually made from metal, ceramic, or polymeric components. The surgery is performed either by traditional technique or by minimally invasive technique. The hip replacement surgery is generally performed in patients to relieve them from arthritis pain or hip fracture.Â

Hip implants have proved its efficacy in treating various hip-related problems and has become one of the standard treatments preferred by many surgeons. Hip replacement surgery stands among the top joint reconstruction procedural list in the overall orthopedic industry. The market has significant opportunities to offer high-quality treatment with the availability of a wide range of hip implants. Hip replacement surgery involves a standard diagnostic and treatment procedure, which is used to treat arthroscopy, hemiarthroplasty, and resurfacing of the hip socket. Hip implant surgery involves the usage of multi-modality imaging systems, such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound, for treatment and to assist in robotic surgery. A total hip replacement implant involves the femoral head and resurfacing of the damaged socket during the procedure. This procedure helps the prosthetic femoral head to move within the prosthetic socket. The replacement parts are plastic, ceramic, or metal and are used in different combinations such as metal on plastic, ceramic on plastic, or metal on metal. Management of trauma, injuries, and musculoskeletal disease are treated with a wide range of hip implants offered from various vendors in the market.

The primary factors, such as an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis, rise in geriatric population, increase in the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and advances in technologies, are expected to contribute to the market growth significantly. The cost of hip replacement brings a second thought for most individuals who are recommended for total hip replacement. In a few cases where the patients are expected to undergo revision and hip resurfacing procedures, it is painful and the cost is added to the procedure making it expensive. However, the advances in technology, such as 3D printing and the usage of biomaterials, are gaining popularity along with the hip replacement implants, thereby contributing to the revenue of the market.

The global Hip Implant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hip Implant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hip Implant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

ConforMIS

Corentec

Corin

Elite Surgical

Evolutis

FH ORTHOPEDICS

Integra LifeSciences

Lima Corporate

Medacta

Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Total Replacement Implant

Partial Replacement Implant

Hip Resurfacing Implant

Revision Replacement Implant

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

