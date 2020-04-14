In2town Lifestyle Magazine has received more than 2,800 complaints about the Yours Clothing Brand Bad Rhino. Since announcing an investigation into Bad Rhino, In2town Lifestyle Magazine has received thousands of complaints on how they have been treated and the quality of the clothes.

Bad Rhino which is known for supplying clothing for large people promotes themselves as a company that cares and a company that provides quality fashion but is that really the case. During an investigation by In2town Lifestyle Magazine, which looked closely at the company and the way they operate, they found this not to be true.

After seeing complaints online about Bad Rhino, In2town ordered £166 worth of clothing from Bad Rhino. When the items were delivered, two of the items had holes in them.

“When I opened the package, I was shocked to see two of the fashion items have holes in them. This was not what I expected from such a big brand,” explained Tim Ellis, the editor of In2town Lifestyle Magazine.

In the first Instance Your Clothing was contacted but they showed little interest. Customer Services asked for pictures of the items so they could be sent through to quality control with a promise that someone would be in contact within 24 hours. However, days went by with no communication. This led to the editor of In2town Lifestyle Magazine instructing his team to investigate if other people have had such a shocking experience.

Since the investigation has taken place it was found that more than 2,800 people have struggled with Bad Rhino and their customer service team. Some of the complaints have been shocking. In2town who are publishing their findings contacted Yours Clothing for a comment which they failed to reply to. They also communicated with Yours Clothing on Twitter where they eventually replied but yet again no action.

In2town is still receiving complaints about Bad Rhino but due to the volume of complaints can no longer reply. Instead, Tim Ellis is asking all those who are not happy with the clothes they have received from Bad Rhino to return them and demand a refund. If no refund is provided within seven days then they have the option if bought through PayPal to request a refund, or if paid by credit card to action a section 75.

For more details on the article, keep an eye out at In2town Lifestyle Magazine

