Growing IoT Security Expenditure will upsurge Global IoT Security Market in Coming Years

IoT Security Market Overview:

IoT security market is expected to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2025.

Network security market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hypervisor.

Global IoT securities market has been categorized by type further bifurcated into; Network Security, end-point security, application security, cloud security and others. A network security solution governs and log user’s activities to create access limitation, data breach response plan, compliance management, data encryption, web application management, and use this information to educate the users. Whereas, the end-point security refers to the security of the software, appliances, cloud services, and hybrid solutions which facilitates management of endpoints for all kind of business organizations. The cloud provider is solely accountable for the ongoing maintenance of the infrastructure and any compliance responsibilities.

IoT Security Market Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings, NXP Semiconductor, INSIDE Secure, Gemalto NV, Trend Micro, Inc. and Others.

IoT Security Market Categorized:

IoT Security Market Segmented:

IoT security market by Solutions is segmented into threat analysis, identity access management, data loss protection, encryption, dispatch & incident response, distributed denial of services protection and others. Security requirements in the IoT environment are very similar to that from any other ICT systems. Thus, ensuring IoT security demands for maintaining the highest inherent value of both palpable objects such as, networking devices and other hardware equipment, and imperceptible ones like services, information and data.

Besides this, Market is projected to witness a high growth on the account of implementation of strict government regulation encouraging IoT Security deployment, and rising smart devices use in commercial and industrial sector. It is expected that by 2020, there will be almost 50 billion connected devices in world. This increase in the number of these connected devices will make it more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. All these factors are have compelled government to intervene in IoT security deployment in several end-user segments. Therefore, most of the developed counties have implemented strict government regulation to support IoT security deployment. For instance, Germany being one of the early adopter of IoT has some strict data protection laws. As per government law, the country only relies on Germany based server location with companies headquartered in Germany. Also, members of the UK government have been banned from using smart watches as the European Commission (EC) plans to implement security standards for such internet-connected devices.

