Machine Learning Market Overview:

The Global Machine Learning Market accounted for US$ 1,289.5 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.7% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 39,986.7 Mn in 2025.

With the advancement in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This has created new capabilities for managing and computing the big sets of data and when coupled with machine learning technology, has delivered best insights to the businesses. Availability of massive amount of data, and demand for superior customer service, efficient operations and improve sales revenue are the two key factors significantly driving the growth of machine learning market.

Rising adoption of cloud-based machine learning

By the end of 2017, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service by adopting cloud-based machine learning services. The machine learning technology is quite expensive and complex to be built in-house by every enterprise. Not every mid-size or to some extent even the large enterprises may not require the full applications of machine learning technology.

The specific use of machine learning to the specific use cases for each enterprise is considered as the best business model of machine learning technology. Hence, in the coming years, cloud adoption is further expected to gain high traction and expected to become a priority for each type of enterprises. This impact of cloud-based machine learning services would result in generating multiple opportunities for the vendors in machine learning market.

Market Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BigML, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google Inc.

H2O.ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Machine Learning Market Strategic Insights

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in the Global Machine Learning Market. Few of the recent strategy by some of the players in Machine Learning Market landscape are listed below-

2017: Google announced the opening of a machine learning research lab ‘Google AI China Center” headquartered in Beijing. With this expansion, Google strengthen its position in China machine learning market.

2017: IBM announced its first machine learning to be opened in Bengaluru, India. Many organizations collaborated with experts of IBM for the creation of analytic models.

2017: SAP introduced new analytics data platform for SAP Student Activity Hub. This platform will provide a real-time vision of student behavior and success. The company also provided embedded tools to Student Activity Hub for machine learning, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Market Trends:

The reports cover key market developments in the Machine Learning as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Machine Learning are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Machine Learning in the world market.

“Market Analysis of Global Machine Learning Until 2027” is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Machine Learning market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Machine Learning market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Machine Learning market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

