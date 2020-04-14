Market Overview:

Affective computing is a combination of cognitive science, psychology, as well as, computer science that can envisage the emotional state of humans and delivers applicable response to get a supportive result. This enables businesses including e-commerce sector to improve their customer shopping experience and hence sell products efficiently. Further, it can also be used for online advertising as well as advertising kiosk to offer favorable advertisement as per the user’s emotional state. Affecting computing comprises of machine intelligence, big data, emotion analytics engine and sensors including camera and head up display among others to gather and scrutinize the customer emotion. Moreover, it also includes software for gesture recognition, speech and facial recognition and neural analytics.



The “Global Affective Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Affective Computing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the affective computing market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, solution, end-user and geography. The global affective computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading affective computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

The reports cover key developments in the affective computing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the affective computing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for affective computing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the affective computing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key affective computing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Affectiva, Inc

Apple Inc.

Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd

Eyeris Technologies, Inc

GestureTek, Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Affective Computing Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Affective Computing Market through the segments and sub-segments.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Affective Computing Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Affective Computing Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Affective Computing Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Affective Computing Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Affective Computing Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

