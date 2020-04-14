Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production. The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.

The Europe fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented on the basis of form as powder and liquid. The powder segment holds the largest share in the Europe fish protein hydrolysate market. Demand for fish protein hydrolysate in power form is higher than liquid form owing to a longer shelf-life, and ease of transportation and storage. Fortification of fish protein hydrolysates is also carried out for uses in human consumption products.

Europe fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented based on source as tuna, sardine, Atlantic salmon, crustacean, and others. Tuna is a saltwater fish that belongs to the Mackerel family. It is commonly sold as canned fresh fish in brine, water, and edible oils, as well as in various sauces. They have unique pink to dark red flesh, and their meat has a rich flavor and flaky texture with high oil content. It has a unique taste, versatility, and texture, which has made tuna fish popular around the world. They have a high vitamin D and fatty acid content, with a decent low fat protein content. According to research, consuming tuna fish with a relatively higher natural fat content can help minimize the amount of mercury intake, compared to consuming tuna with low fat content.

Europe fish protein hydrolysate is segmented on the basis of application as animal feed, pet food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The animal feed segment was accounted to hold the largest share in the Europe fish protein hydrolysate market. The emergence of transferrable diseases in livestock such as beef, cattle, and cows has led to an upsurge in the incorporation of supplementary additives in feed for enhancing immune response, feed use, and improve valuable microflora thereby developing pathogen resistance should drive animal feed additives market. Demand for animal feed for increasing animal growth performance and improve protein content to boost the market growth in this segment.

