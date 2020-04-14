Date sugar is a sort of sugar most commonly found in natural food stores since it is less processed than regular sugars. It is produced using dried dates and adds a rich sweetness to recipes. It is available in various forms such as granules and crystal, powdered, syrup or liquid. The growing demand of these forms in various products such as bakery, confectionery, processed snacks and sauces is expected to drive the market growth, Also, the high demand for low GI foods among the diabetic and normal consumer is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players.

Increasing consumption of bakery products like cakes and pastries, biscuits, breads, and breakfast goods and ready-to-eat foods across the globe owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the bakery products demand over the forecast years. Various factors affecting the bakery industry growth are flavors and fat content along with texture and sweetness. Date sugar is used in bakery product to enhance the taste and texture. High demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, high-fiber, and trans fat products, is expected to drive the demand for date sugar in bakery segment.

Change in eating habits of consumers has been one of the major factors increasing the demand for processed snacks and cereals. Processed snacks include confectionery items, snacks, cereals, bakery items, dairy, and others sweet. Convenience, long-shelf-life, and wide availability of different products is driving the demand for these products. However, these snacks contain high calories, sodium, sugar, fats, and other processed ingredients that affect the health of the consumer. Consuming lots of these foods has long been linked to an increased risk of a wide variety of health problems that can lead to heart diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, cancer, and depression. Thus, the growing health concerns arising due to the consumption of such snacks have shifted consumer’s preference towards healthy snacks.

Company Profiles

NOW Foods

Ario Co.

Hain Daniels Group

MGT Dried Fruit

The Asia Pacific date sugar market is segmented on the basis of sales channel is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, traditional grocery stores, and online stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets led the Asia Pacific date sugar market. Supermarkets offers a broad range of products from different brands at one place with discounted prices compared to other sales channels. Specialty stores may sell any particular product type, and these have a wide variety within a narrow line of products. Traditional grocery stores are limited to a small area compared to hypermarkets and supermarkets, but are meant for their rapid service and long working hours. The online sales channel is also gaining popularity owing to the growing digitization. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are self-service shops that offer a different variety of processed snacks which includes confectionery items, snacks, cereals, bakery items, dairy, and others sweet.

ASIA PACIFIC DATE SUGAR MARKET SEGMENTATION



Date Sugar Market, by Form

Granules and Crystal

Powdered

Syrup / Liquid

Date Sugar Market, by End Use

Bakery

Confectionery

Dressings and Condiments

Sauces and Spreads

Liquid

Date Sugar Market, by Origin

Conventional

Organic

Date Sugar Market, by Sales Channel

Hypermarket /Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retail

