A factor which can be a restraint for Instant Messaging Software Market can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Instant Messaging or IM is a technology that enables instant transmittance of electronic messages. IM allows the exchange of real-time messages through an embedded software or stand-alone application and offers different forms of communication such as stickers, pictures, video, and voice. Almost all IM solutions include some degree of federation or interoperability with social networks such as Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. The rising number of smartphone users in developing nations are boosting the growth of the instant messaging software market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

BigAnt Office Messenger

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

IBM Corporation

Line Corp

Microsoft Corporation

Slack Technologies, Inc.

Viber Media S.a.r.l.

WeChat

Zoho Corporation

The instant messaging software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust technological advancements and the introduction of new features. Also, the high adoption of cloud-based services by the enterprises is likely to augment the market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns are key factors restraining the growth of the instant messaging software market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablet devices is likely to provide significant opportunities for the key players of the instant messaging software market in the coming years.

