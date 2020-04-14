The Biodefense market is expected to reach US$ 8,350.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,108.24 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2027.

Enhances Influenza Vaccines and Health Security is the Budget which supports the Executive Order 13887, “Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health,” by providing a $95 million increase, compared to the 2020 enacted level, across Health and Human Services (HHS) for influenza vaccine manufacturing infrastructure and innovation; advanced research and development of improved vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics; international pandemic preparedness; and improved vaccine coverage nationwide. The Budget also funds HHS biodefense and emergency preparedness procurement through the BioShield program and the Strategic National Stockpile. It includes $175 million to support CDC’s global health security activities, an increase of $50 million compared to the 2020 enacted level.

Market Key Players:

Bavarian Nordic

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SIGA Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Cleveland Bio Labs

Dynavax Technologies

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.

Soligenix

Altimmune

Pluristem Therapeutics

