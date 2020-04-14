Pastor Chris Oyakhilome delivered a stirring Easter sermon during LoveWorld Inc.’s annual Easter Sunday Service that drew participation from 3.5 billion Christians from around the globe.

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, standing in the LoveWorld TV studio, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome led the annual Special Easter Sunday Service for the LoveWorld community. Traditionally, the minister’s Easter services have drawn large crowds eager to see the Man of God in person and to hear his stirring telling of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

On Easter, one of the holiest days, Christians gather to rejoice in the truth that Jesus conquered sin and death and came back to life. This year, in the face of the worldwide COVID-19 crisis where gatherings of large groups of people have been severely restricted, Pastor Chris delivered his glorious, celebratory sermon to billions of Christians around the world live remotely.

Pastor Chris’s enthusiasm and unique reading of the Gospel delivered blessings and grace, reaching the homes of over 3.5 billion people around the globe. The Special Easter Sunday Service was broadcast across the entire LoveWorld television and satellite network. Hundreds of radio stations around the world transmitted the powerful service across their far-reaching systems. Hundreds of thousands of people accessed a live stream of Pastor Chris’s Easter message of hope, resiliency and joy online through social media and other digital platforms.

Going virtual is nothing new for the evangelical leader, who has repeatedly demonstrated his unique capability of uniting massive congregations of believers through digital means in prayer and devotion. On March 27th, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny Hinn hosted a global prayer service that drew three billion participants from 247 nations and territories.

Pastor Deola Phillips opened the celebratory service with a welcoming message. The Easter service included moving Gospel music performances by the talented Sinach and other top artists of the LoveWorld music community. The glorious Easter Sunday service also featured a special appearance by influential American televangelist, Benny Hinn, who joined live from a studio in California.

Leading billions in worship, Pastor Chris spoke about the coming rapture and asked participants to join in prayer “for children of God around the world who are facing persecutions for the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Reflecting on the 2018 HolyLand Tour, Pastor Chris shared his own spiritual experience of visiting the tomb where Jesus was buried before he rose from the dead.

The Special Easter Sunday Service marks the end of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s two weeks of prayer where people from all continents gathered non-stop to pray for the end of the spread of the coronavirus and for the healing of all nations.

In a demonstration of solidarity, thousands in the LoveWorld community shared images of themselves participating in prayer with Pastor Chris on social media. The Easter service will be followed this week by special broadcasts of Your Loveworld with Pastor Chris in addition to continuous live programming encouraging collective prayers over the coming days.

Media Contact

Company Name: Christ Embassy Houston

Contact Person: Josh Matthews

Phone: +1 281-829-4443

Address:8623 Hemlock Hill Dr

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: http://prayer.yourloveworld.org/