The inconvenience associated with the conventional parcel delivery systems and the amount of human intervention required, necessitated the implementation of alternative delivery systems. Further, the increasing number of parcels and the inability to deliver in severe weather conditions and national holidays created a growth avenue for automated parcel delivery terminals

Automated parcel delivery terminals or parcel kiosks/automated lockers are standalone units that are installed in populous places including shopping malls, walkways, grocery outlets, and railway stations. These terminals enable the parcel recipient to receive and/or return their orders 24/7 as per their convenience.

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market is primarily driven by the booming e-commerce business & internet penetration. Further, growth in cross-border deliveries and decline in operating costs largely support the market growth. However, the automated parcel delivery terminals market witnesses hindrance in its overall growth potential from factors such as susceptibility to burglary, emergence of other competitive delivery technologies, and need for a large installation space for deployment. Growth in emerging economies such as China and India is highly opportunistic for the market.

The automated parcel delivery terminals market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end user, and geography. Indoor and outdoor terminals are the deployment types analyzed in the report. Whereas, the various end users included are retail, shipping & logistics, government organizations, and others (educational institutions, large enterprises).

Geographically, the global automated parcel delivery terminals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost group, Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., InPost S.A., TZ Ltd., ENGY Company, LL OPTIC (Loginpost), Cleveron Ltd., and Keba AG.

The research on the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

