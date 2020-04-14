Augmented reality is a technology that uses the existing user’s environment and overlays the digital or virtual content or information over it. Augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world. While virtual reality is also a three-dimensional (3D)-computer generated environment-which completely immerses end users in an artificial world without seeing the real world. This report includes, the revenue generation from the sale of augmented and virtual reality enabled hardware and content.

The augmented and virtual reality market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, and geography. Based on the platform, the augmented and virtual reality market is segmented into mobile, console and personal computer (PC). Among platforms, the console segment contributed maximum market share in 2015, owing to the increase in penetration of gaming consoles especially, among the young population worldwide.

By application, the augmented and virtual reality market is segmented into videogames, live events and video entertainment, military, healthcare, and others (retail, real estate, education, and engineering). Among applications, video games segment dominated the market in 2015

due to growing popularity and increased spending on augmented and virtual reality based video games globally. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, the market in Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 67.5% during the forecast period owing to the high mobile device and gaming consoles’ penetration in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Vuzix Corporation.

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Augmented and Virtual Reality market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Augmented and Virtual Reality market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Augmented and Virtual Reality market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2014–2022? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Augmented and Virtual Reality market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Augmented and Virtual Reality market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Augmented and Virtual Reality market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Augmented and Virtual Reality market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

