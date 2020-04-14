The windows & doors market has witnessed notable growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Various types of windows are available in the market that include awning, bay, bow, casement, single hung, double hung, garden, horizontal slider, radius, and specialty windows. Similarly, types of doors include hinged, sliding, bifold, multi-slide doors, and others.

Advancements by market players producing eco-friendly windows & doors, surge in residential & nonresidential construction, and increase in spending on home remodeling in developed economies, such as the U.S., have fostered the growth of the global windows & doors market. However, high price packages of ecofriendly products restrain the market growth. Rapid urbanization & industrialization and rise in disposable income in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented by product type, material type, mechanism, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into windows and doors. Doors segment dominated the market in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend in the future. By material type, it is categorized into wood, metal, plastic, and glass. Wood held the largest market share in the door segment owing to the widespread usage of this material type in interior doors

The sliding windows segment accounted for the largest market share of over 45% in 2015. According to end user, it is divided into residential and nonresidential users. Nonresidential segment held over two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Andersen Corporation, Masco Corporation (Milgard Manufacturing Inc.), Marvin Windows & Doors, Pella Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Schuco International KG, Jeld-Wen Inc., YKK Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, and MI Windows and Doors LLC.

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Windows and Doors market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Windows and Doors market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA). Asia-Pacific held over half of the total market size in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Windows and Doors market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2014–2022? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Windows and Doors market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Windows and Doors market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Windows and Doors market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Windows and Doors market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

