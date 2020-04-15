Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Road Compactor Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Road Compactor Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Road Compactor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Road Compactor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Road Compactor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Road Compactor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Road Compactor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Road Compactor market include _WIRTGEN, Caterpillar, Bomag, XCMG, Case, SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., JCB, Dynapac, Volvo, Shantui, Liugong Machinery, Ammann, Sany, XGMA, SINOMACH, Luoyang Lutong, Jiangsu Junma, DEGONG

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Road Compactor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Road Compactor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Road Compactor industry.

Global Road Compactor Market Segment By Type:

Single Drum Vibratory Road Compactor, Double Drum Vibratory Road Compactor, Tire Road Compactor, Others

Global Road Compactor Market Segment By Applications:

Road Construction, Public Engineering, Others

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Road Compactor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Road Compactor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Drum Vibratory Road Compactor

1.4.3 Double Drum Vibratory Road Compactor

1.4.4 Tire Road Compactor

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Road Compactor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Road Construction

1.5.3 Public Engineering

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Road Compactor Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Road Compactor Industry

1.6.1.1 Road Compactor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Road Compactor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Road Compactor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Road Compactor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Road Compactor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Road Compactor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Road Compactor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Road Compactor Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Road Compactor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Road Compactor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Road Compactor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Road Compactor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Road Compactor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road Compactor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Road Compactor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Road Compactor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Road Compactor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Road Compactor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Road Compactor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Road Compactor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Road Compactor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Road Compactor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Road Compactor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Road Compactor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Road Compactor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Road Compactor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Road Compactor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Road Compactor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Road Compactor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Road Compactor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Road Compactor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Road Compactor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Road Compactor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Road Compactor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Road Compactor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Road Compactor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Road Compactor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Road Compactor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Road Compactor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Road Compactor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Road Compactor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Road Compactor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Road Compactor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Road Compactor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Road Compactor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Road Compactor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Road Compactor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Road Compactor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Road Compactor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Road Compactor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Road Compactor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Road Compactor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Road Compactor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Road Compactor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Road Compactor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 WIRTGEN

8.1.1 WIRTGEN Corporation Information

8.1.2 WIRTGEN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 WIRTGEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 WIRTGEN Product Description

8.1.5 WIRTGEN Recent Development

8.2 Caterpillar

8.2.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Caterpillar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Caterpillar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Caterpillar Product Description

8.2.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

8.3 Bomag

8.3.1 Bomag Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bomag Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bomag Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Bomag Product Description

8.3.5 Bomag Recent Development

8.4 XCMG

8.4.1 XCMG Corporation Information

8.4.2 XCMG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 XCMG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 XCMG Product Description

8.4.5 XCMG Recent Development

8.5 Case

8.5.1 Case Corporation Information

8.5.2 Case Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Case Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Case Product Description

8.5.5 Case Recent Development

8.6 SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

8.6.1 SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Corporation Information

8.6.2 SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Product Description

8.6.5 SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Recent Development

8.7 JCB

8.7.1 JCB Corporation Information

8.7.2 JCB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 JCB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 JCB Product Description

8.7.5 JCB Recent Development

8.8 Dynapac

8.8.1 Dynapac Corporation Information

8.8.2 Dynapac Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Dynapac Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dynapac Product Description

8.8.5 Dynapac Recent Development

8.9 Volvo

8.9.1 Volvo Corporation Information

8.9.2 Volvo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Volvo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Volvo Product Description

8.9.5 Volvo Recent Development

8.10 Shantui

8.10.1 Shantui Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shantui Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Shantui Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shantui Product Description

8.10.5 Shantui Recent Development

8.11 Liugong Machinery

8.11.1 Liugong Machinery Corporation Information

8.11.2 Liugong Machinery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Liugong Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Liugong Machinery Product Description

8.11.5 Liugong Machinery Recent Development

8.12 Ammann

8.12.1 Ammann Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ammann Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Ammann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ammann Product Description

8.12.5 Ammann Recent Development

8.13 Sany

8.13.1 Sany Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sany Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sany Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sany Product Description

8.13.5 Sany Recent Development

8.14 XGMA

8.14.1 XGMA Corporation Information

8.14.2 XGMA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 XGMA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 XGMA Product Description

8.14.5 XGMA Recent Development

8.15 SINOMACH

8.15.1 SINOMACH Corporation Information

8.15.2 SINOMACH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 SINOMACH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 SINOMACH Product Description

8.15.5 SINOMACH Recent Development

8.16 Luoyang Lutong

8.16.1 Luoyang Lutong Corporation Information

8.16.2 Luoyang Lutong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Luoyang Lutong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Luoyang Lutong Product Description

8.16.5 Luoyang Lutong Recent Development

8.17 Jiangsu Junma

8.17.1 Jiangsu Junma Corporation Information

8.17.2 Jiangsu Junma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Jiangsu Junma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Jiangsu Junma Product Description

8.17.5 Jiangsu Junma Recent Development

8.18 DEGONG

8.18.1 DEGONG Corporation Information

8.18.2 DEGONG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 DEGONG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 DEGONG Product Description

8.18.5 DEGONG Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Road Compactor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Road Compactor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Road Compactor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Road Compactor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Road Compactor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Road Compactor Distributors

11.3 Road Compactor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Road Compactor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

