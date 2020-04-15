Computer peripherals are input, output, and storage devices that can connect to the computer. Computer peripherals are most often used for office and personal work. Computer peripheral includes a device such as a mouse, monitor, keyboard, scanner, and printer that connects to a computer system to add functionality. To meet altering consumer demands and preferences, companies are making considerable investments in the development of technological advance and ergonomic computer peripheral devices.

Reduction in prices of consumer peripheral devices, an increase in reusable income, an increase in demand for exterior storage devices, and the introduction of technologically enhanced tools are key factors driving the growth of the peripheral computer market. However, an increase in preference for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones over desktop and laptops is the primary factor hindering the growth of the computer peripherals market. The continuously rising demand for newly advanced computer peripherals may boost the growth of the computer peripherals market in the near future.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Computer Peripherals Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Computer Peripherals Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Computer Peripherals Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Computer Peripherals Market in these regions.

