Concrete repair mortar is defined as the matter which is used to protect and repair the structures made from concrete. These mortars provide protection against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion and also helps to retain the moisture content in the concrete structures. Such concrete mortars provide features related to improved bond strength, density, high strength, lowered shrinkage and impermeability in the structures. Further, they are being increasingly useful for several end-use industries such as marine structures, road and infrastructure, utility and building and construction.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

– Adhesive Technology Corporation

– BASF SE

– Flexcrete Technologies Ltd

– Fosroc, Inc.

– Mapei S.P.A

– Pidilite Industries Ltd

– Remmers Baustofftechnik GmhH

– Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

– Sika AG

– The Euclid Chemical Co.

The global concrete repair mortars market is segmented on the basis of type, grade, application method and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the concrete repair mortars market is segmented into Polymer Modified Cementitious (PMC) Mortars and epoxy based mortars. The concrete repair mortars market on the basis of the grade is classified into hand/trawling, pouring and spraying. The concrete repair mortars market on the basis of the application is classified into structural and non-structural.

