Global drain cleaning equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 588.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 876.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2025.

Companies Mentioned:- Aussie Pumps.; Flowplant Group Ltd.; Duracable Manufacturing Co.; General Wire Spring Co.; Nilfisk AS; Goodway Technologies Corp.; RIDGID; Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.; Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., and Spartan Tool L.L.C. among others.

Drain cleaning equipment market is experiencing growth all across the globe, driven by growing construction sector and rising demand to improve the infrastructures in the developing countries. Moreover, rise in the conceptualization of smart cities is also propelling the construction sector which further encourage development of public projects.

