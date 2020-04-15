(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
DelveInsight’s Malignant Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Mesothelioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Mesothelioma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Malignant Mesothelioma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Malignant Mesothelioma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Malignant Mesothelioma market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Malignant Mesothelioma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a relatively rare but aggressive form of cancer arising from the membrane covering the lungs and the inner side of the ribs. This type of cancer is most frequently a result of inhaling asbestos. The symptoms of MPM include breathlessness, cough, chest pain, fatigue, fevers and weight loss. Once it develops, MPM is usually associated with a poor rate of survival.
Epidemiology
The Malignant Mesothelioma epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Malignant Mesothelioma patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Reports key facts:-
- Szolkowska et al. conducted a study titled, “Malignant pleural mesothelioma: main topics of American Society of Clinical Oncology clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis and treatment,” wherein it suggested that men are more often affected than women, and the incidence in males in the US is 1.5 per 100,000 per year (according to data in the SEER database)
- As per the study conducted by Alexander et al. titled “Malignant peritoneal mesothelioma: Epidemiology, risk factors, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and staging,” malignant peritoneal mesothelioma (MPM) accounts for approximately 10–15% of all cases of mesothelioma in the United States, and there are approximately 600 new cases diagnosed annually.
Some major companies are working on this disease which are given below:-
1. Eli Lilly and Company
2. SELLAS Life Sciences Group
3. Takeda Pharma Co.
Name of drugs covered here that are given below:-
1. Alimta
2. Galinpepimut-S
3. Alisertib
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Malignant Mesothelioma
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Malignant Mesothelioma
4. Malignant Mesothelioma: Market Overview at a Glance
5. Malignant Mesothelioma: Disease Background and Overview
6. Patient Journey
7. Malignant Mesothelioma Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Malignant Mesothelioma Treatment
11. Marketed Products
12. Emerging Therapies
13. Malignant Mesothelioma: Seven Major Market Analysis
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Malignant Mesothelioma
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
Why should you buy this report?
- The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Malignant Mesothelioma market
- To understand the future market competition in the Malignant Mesothelioma market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Malignant Mesothelioma in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan
- Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Malignant Mesothelioma market
- To understand the future market competition in the Malignant Mesothelioma market
