(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Malignant Mesothelioma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Malignant Mesothelioma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Malignant Mesothelioma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Malignant Mesothelioma market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Malignant Mesothelioma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a relatively rare but aggressive form of cancer arising from the membrane covering the lungs and the inner side of the ribs. This type of cancer is most frequently a result of inhaling asbestos. The symptoms of MPM include breathlessness, cough, chest pain, fatigue, fevers and weight loss. Once it develops, MPM is usually associated with a poor rate of survival.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Malignant Mesothelioma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Malignant Mesothelioma epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Malignant Mesothelioma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Szolkowska et al. conducted a study titled, “Malignant pleural mesothelioma: main topics of American Society of Clinical Oncology clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis and treatment,” wherein it suggested that men are more often affected than women, and the incidence in males in the US is 1.5 per 100,000 per year (according to data in the SEER database) As per the study conducted by Alexander et al. titled “Malignant peritoneal mesothelioma: Epidemiology, risk factors, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and staging,” malignant peritoneal mesothelioma (MPM) accounts for approximately 10–15% of all cases of mesothelioma in the United States, and there are approximately 600 new cases diagnosed annually.

