The stratospheric UAV payload technology offers abilities similar to a satellite without incurring the high costs of satellites. The stratospheric UAV payloads are available in various types, such as electronic intelligence (ELINT), signal intelligence (SIGINT), communication intelligence (COMINT), and telemetry intelligence (TELINT). The UAV payloads are equipped with technologies such as imagery and sensing, persistent communication, and direct broadcast TV and radio. The stratospheric UAV payload technology is mostly used in applications such as commercial, military, and scientific applications.

The successful deployment in combat missions against terrorism, especially in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan, is the significant factor driving the growth of the stratospheric UAV payload technology market. The stratospheric UAV payload technology is inexpensive and is primarily used in ISR missions; therefore, the demand for these systems is anticipated to grow the market.

The “Global Stratospheric UAV Payload Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the stratospheric UAV payload technology market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of stratospheric UAV payload technology market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, platform. The global stratospheric UAV payload technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading stratospheric UAV payload technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the stratospheric UAV payload technology market.

The global stratospheric UAV payload technology market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, platform. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as signal intelligence [SIGINT], electronic intelligence [ELINT], communication intelligence [COMINT], telemetry intelligence [TELINT]. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as imagery and sensing, persistent communication, direct broadcast TV and radio. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as military, commercial and scientific.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stratospheric UAV payload technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The stratospheric UAV payload technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting stratospheric UAV payload technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the stratospheric UAV payload technology market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the stratospheric UAV payload technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from stratospheric UAV payload technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for stratospheric UAV payload technology market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the stratospheric UAV payload technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key stratospheric UAV payload technology market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Airbus S.A.S.

ARCA SPACE

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Near Space Systems, Inc.

QinetiQ

Thales Group

UAVOS Inc.

