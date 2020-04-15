UAVs are prominently used for improved cross-border surveillance to improve military intelligence, communication, and border security. Batteries for UAVs are likely to rise in demand knowingly over the forecast period. The Indian government permitted the manufacturing of drones within the country with a clear framework on security requirements. With countries like India taking the lead of permitting drone manufacturing and growing demand for drones in a wide variety of industries and applications, the UAV battery market is expected to witness significant growth for UAV battery market. Drones are extensively in demand in various industries, including construction, agriculture, emergency response, mapping, law enforcement, surveillance, and e-commerce, which is likely to drive the UAV battery market.

The drone technology may expressively surpass conventional ways of operation. For example, in e-commerce deliveries can be extremely exclusive, sometimes outweighing the costs of ordered food or products. Moreover, the model may seem unsustainable to many over the long run. However, with the introduction of drones, vehicles and reliance on manual labor can be minimized to create important opportunities for players in the UAV battery market. Furthermore, inclusion of drones for surveillance in defence sector is also growing. Drones can also be ideal for providing insights from areas which are difficult to access during natural hazards. The expansion of drones in several key industries is expected to be a major boon for the UAV battery market.

The “Global UAV Battery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the UAV Battery market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of UAV Battery market with detailed market segmentation by UAV type, and battery type. The global UAV Battery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading UAV Battery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the UAV Battery market.

The global UAV Battery market is segmented on the basis of UAV type, and battery type. On the basis of UAV type, market is segmented as Low-Altitude Long Endurance (LALE), Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE). On the basis of Battery Type, market is segmented as Fuel cell, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium, and lithium polymer.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global UAV Battery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The UAV Battery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting UAV Battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s analysis.

The reports cover key developments in the UAV battery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from UAV battery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for UAV battery market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the UAV battery market.

The report also includes the profiles of key UAV battery market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Ballard Power Systems

Denchi Power Limited

EaglePicher Technologies

H3 Dynamics

Hylium Industries INC.

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co. Ltd

OXIS Energy

Sion Power Corporation

Tadiran Batteries

Ultracharge

