The Falling Prices of Battery and GPS Systems, Need for Reducing Travel Cost and Environmental Degradation, and Need for Efficient Transportation System for Short Distances are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the micro-mobility market. However, concerns related to Weather and Infrastructure and Rise in Cyber Threat are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the micro-mobility market. Nevertheless, Rise in Cyber Threat and development in 5G and Autonomous Technology are some of the major factors which are anticipated to boost the growth of the micro-mobility market.

The “Global Micro-Mobility Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the micro-mobility market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of micro-mobility market with detailed market segmentation by type, location, application, autonomy level, power source. The global micro-mobility market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading micro-mobility market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the micro-mobility market.

The global micro-mobility market is segmented on the basis of type, location, application, autonomy level, power source. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as first and last mile trips, short distance trips. On the basis of location, the market is segmented as tracks, roads, footpaths. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as commercial, private. On the basis of autonomy level, the market is segmented as manual, semi-autonomous, autonomous. On the basis of power source, the market is segmented as man-powered, fuel-powered, HEV, PHEV, BEV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global micro-mobility market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The micro-mobility market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting micro-mobility market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the micro-mobility market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the micro-mobility market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from micro-mobility market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for micro-mobility market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the micro-mobility market.

The report also includes the profiles of key micro-mobility market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bird Rides, Inc

EasyMile

Floatility GmbH

Lime

Mobike

Rydies

SEGWAY INC

Spin

Sway Mobility, Inc

ZAGSTER INC.

