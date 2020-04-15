The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

mHealth is referred to the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other wireless infrastructure. mHealth allows the education and awareness, remote monitoring, diagnostic and treatment support and other services. The global mhealth market is a mature market which is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

The major players operating in the market of mhealth market include LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.

Among the devices, the demand for the mhealth is significantly high for insulin pumps, followed by BP monitor. Diabetes is rapidly becoming a major health widespread in most regions of the world. The insulin pumps are portable devices that are used to check the sugar level in diabetic patients. For the diagnosis of the diabetes, diabetes self-management products has been developed in the market, aimed at help to improve the lives of people with diabetes. Additionally, increased in technological advancements in the products and devices can be another factor which likely to drive the growth of the mhealth market during the forecast period.

Moreover, product innovation such as increasing adoption of smartphones & other mobile platforms are also expected to propel the growth of the market. Smartphones are potentially promising tools that helps in changing the health-related behaviors and also helps to manage chronic conditions. Through using mobile communication technologies, smartphones makes healthcare practices more accessible to the public, such as healthcare information, collect health data and observe patients. The mHealth technology support treatments, disease surveillance and chronic disease management.

The object of developing mhealth services is to support the long-distance clinical health care, patient & professional health-related education, public health and health administration, the wireless and electronic information and telecommunications technologies are developed. These advanced and innovative technologies known as mhealth that include live video-conferencing, store-and-forward imaging, streaming media, mobile health, terrestrial & wireless communications and the internet.

By Services (Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, Treatment Services, Health Support Services, Fitness & Wellness Services and Others), Devices (Insulin Pump, BP Monitor, Glucose Monitor, Personal Pulse Oximeters and Others), End User (Mobile Operators, Devices Vendors, Health Providers and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

