Gene expression is a technique through which genetic instruction are used for synthesizing gene products. This technique enables scientists and researchers to reach at the molecular level of each gene. Proteins are generally synthesized with the help of gene expression which further perform the function of components such as proteins, enzymes as well as receptors. Process of gene expression involves of two stages, transcription and translation. The techniques used for monitoring the gene expression levels include, northern blot analysis, RNA protection assay, and microarrays among others.

The decreasing cost of sequencing techniques and availability of gene expression databases are expected to fuel the growth of market in the coming years. Increase in the development of biotechnology sector in various developing economies coupled with the funding offered by the government bodies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key gene expression manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last three years, key development in past three years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Promega Corporation among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Gene Expression Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the gene expression industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global gene expression market with detailed market segmentation by, service, technology, consumables, and application. The global gene expression market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Gene Expression market based on service, technology, consumables, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Gene Expression market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the market, owing to the availability of various government funds towards R&D activities in the United States. Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the initiative taken by the market players in the region to enhance their presence in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Market segmentation:

Gene Expression Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Gene Expression Profiling and Bioinformatics Solutions); Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, DNA Microarray, Next Generation Sequencing, and Other Technologies); By Consumables (Reagents & Kits, DNA Chips and Other Consumables); and By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Research Activities, and Other Applications)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

